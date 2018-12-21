Cannibal Corpse: Pat O’Brien is getting the help he needs

Cannibal Corpse have released a statement regarding their guitarist Pat O’Brien.

O’Brien was arrested last week in Florida after an incident where it’s alleged he forced his way into an occupied family home, ran towards police brandishing a knife when confronted, while at the same time, his nearby rented home was on fire.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling and was this week released on bail.

In the statement, Cannibal Corpse say: “As a band and as individuals, we all want nothing but the best for our brother and partner, Pat.

“While we can offer no further information about the incident, we wanted everyone to know that Pat is getting the help he needs and appreciates the love and support from Cannibal Corpse fans around the world.

“Pat is currently with family and friends and looks forward to a healthy return at some point.

“For anyone wondering, all Cannibal Corpse touring will happen as planned and all shows will be played.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that O’Brien had a large weapons cache at his home, with fire marshals finding close to 50 shotguns, 10 semi-automatic rifles, 20 handguns and two flamethrowers at the property.

O’Brien lost all his possessions in the house fire, with Deana Mazurkiewicz – the wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul, launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her friend.