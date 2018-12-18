Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien released from jail

Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien has been released from jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

The PRP report that he was bailed on Friday after he was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery during an incident in his Florida neighbourhood.

The first charge carried a bail payment of $30,000 while the second was set at $20,000.

It’s alleged that last week, O’Brien forced his way into an occupied family home, ran towards police brandishing a knife when confronted, while at the same time, his nearby home containing explosive ammunition was on fire. Police had to Taser the guitarist before taking him into custody.

O’Brien lost all his possessions during the house fire, with Deana Mazurkiewicz – the wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul, launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her friend just a few days ago.

A statement on the MightyCause website reads: “These funds will help him get back on his feet with the regular much-needed necessities like clothing, a roof over his head, and other daily life necessities that are needed.

“Understanding that money is tight for everybody, especially around the holidays but every amount does help. If it’s $1, $5, $20 or more – every penny from this campaign will go directly to Pat.

“If you’re a metal fan and you’ve had the honour of meeting Pat at a show, or elsewhere when he’s out and about then you know how friendly he is, and approachable.

“He would never start a campaign for himself, but I know he would be absolutely humbled by the support shown.”

The statement added: “I asked that people not jump to conclusions until the full details of what occurred come out, and that you show Pat nothing but love and support and let him know that you’re there for him.”

The campaign is aiming to raise $60,000 and at the time of writing, almost $20,000 has been donated.