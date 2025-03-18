“I’m as serious as a heart attack”: Mastodon are looking for their next guitar player – and they have a very specific list of requirements

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Longtime guitarist Brent Hinds left the sludge/prog metal favourites earlier this month

Mastodon
(Image credit: Press)

Mastodon are on the hunt for their next permanent guitar player.

The Atlanta sludge/prog metal beloveds split with their founding guitarist Brent Hinds earlier this month, ending his 25-year tenure. Though the band played a festival set the following weekend with YouTuber Ben Eller filling in, co-guitarist Bill Kelliher says their search for a full-time fourth member is ongoing.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Kelliher details what a person would need to become Mastodon’s first new member since 2000. “Someone who is easy to get along with, and who really has a desire to play – and can play well,” he says.

You may like

He adds, “Obviously, you gotta be somebody who we all get along with and can stand the true test of time. Like, living together in a little tour bus on the road for fucking days and months at a time, it’s got to be someone who can do all that.

“And that’s another variable. Like, ‘Oh, this person is a great guitar player, why don’t you hire them?’ It’s like, ‘Well, they gotta stand the test of time.’ We’ve got to be able to sit down and have a beer with them, go out to dinner with them, you know, feel them out, and make sure they’re Mastodon material.

“Like, can they hang, for sure, but it’s got to be someone who has a unique style, and is very serious about it.”

Kelliher also iterates his commitment to Mastodon, who’ve become one of their genre’s most lauded bands with eight acclaimed records under their collective belt. “I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon. It’s my life. It’s all I really know. I’ve got all my eggs in this basket – and I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking, and who knows? We’ll find the right person when the time is right and ready.”

Mastodon will tour North America with fellow prog metal act Coheed And Cambria in May. whether Eller will play guitar on the tour or the role will be filled by someone else remains to be seen.

The band announced Hinds’ exit on March 7, calling the parting a mutual decision. The band remain committed to all announced live plans. They include a slot at Black Sabbath’s star-studded Back To The Beginning event on July 5 as well as two shows supporting Slayer in the UK the same month. The four-piece will also be special guests at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire in August.

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

Read more
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon in 2017
Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher explains Brent Hinds exit: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things”
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon
"After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways." Mastodon announce shock departure of guitarist Brent Hinds
Mastodon
Mastodon’s new album is “all over the place” musically, teases Brann Dailor
Jeff Loomis onstage with Nevermore in 2011
Reactivated Nevermore holding open auditions for new singer and bassist
Mastodon posing for a photograph in 2011
“Death happens to everyone and if it hasn’t happened yet it’s going to happen. So what better way to deal with it?”: How Mastodon found light in darkness with The Hunter
Alex Skolnick press
"My parents were academics and not thrilled about me joining a thrash metal band." Testament's Alex Skolnick talks thrash, Clash Of The Titans and what it was like joining Ozzy Osbourne's band
Latest in
Horslips
Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024
“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Steven WIlson
Steven Wilson's The Overview at No. 1 in the midweek chart
Mastodon
“I’m as serious as a heart attack”: Mastodon are looking for their next guitar player – and they have a very specific list of requirements
Metallica with Dave Lombardo on drums in 2004
“I sped everything up a little bit, just kicked them in the *** a little”: Dave Lombardo looks back on the day he drummed in Metallica
Von Hertzen Brothers
“We wanted to feel that we weren’t in a rush – even though we were. That’s how you end up singing in a sleeping bag”: From a mountain monastery to a cold bus in a snowstorm, the Von Hertzen Brothers’ Nine Lives was tough work
Latest in News
Horslips
Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024
“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Steven WIlson
Steven Wilson's The Overview at No. 1 in the midweek chart
Mastodon
“I’m as serious as a heart attack”: Mastodon are looking for their next guitar player – and they have a very specific list of requirements
Metallica with Dave Lombardo on drums in 2004
“I sped everything up a little bit, just kicked them in the *** a little”: Dave Lombardo looks back on the day he drummed in Metallica
Katatonia
Katatonia and guitarist Anders Nyström go their separate ways
More about metal hammer
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024

“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Von Hertzen Brothers

“We wanted to feel that we weren’t in a rush – even though we were. That’s how you end up singing in a sleeping bag”: From a mountain monastery to a cold bus in a snowstorm, the Von Hertzen Brothers’ Nine Lives was tough work
Horslips

Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May
See more latest
Most Popular
Horslips
Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024
“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Steven WIlson
Steven Wilson's The Overview at No. 1 in the midweek chart
Metallica with Dave Lombardo on drums in 2004
“I sped everything up a little bit, just kicked them in the *** a little”: Dave Lombardo looks back on the day he drummed in Metallica
Katatonia
Katatonia and guitarist Anders Nyström go their separate ways
Def Leppard studio portrait
"The summer is heatin' up!" Def Leppard reveal spring / summer tour schedule
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs." Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce special shows in the UK, US and Mexico
Zakk Wylde and Ozzy Osbourne
"Everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mindblowing." Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde says that Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning homecoming will be "special for everybody", but he hopes it won't be Ozzy's last show
Fruupp
Fruupp vocalist, flautist and bassist Peter Farrelly has died, aged 76
Graham Coxon
"It's got the filthiest tenor saxophone solo ever." Blur guitarist Graham Coxon reveals the prog rock song that changed his life