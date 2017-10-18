Calligram release new video for Scourge

London-based blackened hardcore newcomers Calligram are premiering their new video for Scourge exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Askesis, due for release on November 24 via Basick Records.

“Scourge is the song that best represents the current Calligram sound and our debut album Askesis as a whole,” says drummer Ardo Cotones.

“Scourge is the third stage of a failed journey of religious self discipline in order to find the meaning of life.

“The video is a representation of the stage of frustration when you can’t find any meaning to life and the liberation from the cancer of religion leading to oneself being able to live their life exactly how they should. Doing whatever works for them.”

Calligram’s new album Askesis is out November 24 via Basick Records.

The 10 best True Norwegian Black Metal bands, as chosen by Mork

How Boston hardcore changed rock music