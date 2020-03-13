Caligula's Horse release brand new song The Tempest

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have announced they will release a brand new album in May. They've also released the opening track, The Tempest, which you can listen to below.

Rise Radiant will be the band's fifth studio album, following on from 2017's acclaimed In Contact. It will be released through InsideOut Music on May 22. It has been produced by guitarist Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren and is described as an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival.

"Rise Radiant is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade," Vallen tells Prog. "It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of Rise Radiant, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The full tracklisting is:

1. The Tempest

2. Slow Violence

3. Salt

4. Resonate

5. Oceanrise

6. Valkyrie

7. Autumn

8. The Ascent

Rise Radiant will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital download. The formats also include 2 bonus tracks, covers of the Split Enz track Message To My Girl and Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up, which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.

It can be pre-ordered here.