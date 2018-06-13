Caligula's Horse spearhead Australian prog invasion of Europe

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse will spearhead an Australian prog invasion of Europe with tour dates announced for September and October. Joining them are fellow Aussie proggers Circles and I Built The Sky.

"We've wanted to put an 'Aussie Invasion' tour like this together for some time, and our first European headline tour seems like the perfect moment to do so," Horse frontman Jim Gray told Prog. "It's really exciting to be sharing this experience alongside some of our best mates - Circles and I Built The Sky are incredible musicians and lovely guys, and we're proud to take them with us this time around."

The trip takes in the headliner's appearances at this year's ProgPower Europe, Euroblast, Very Prog and AMFest festivals. The UK dates are:

London Boston Music Rooms - November 1

Glasgow Audio - 2

Bimringham Mama Roux - 4

Manchester Star & Garter - 5

Bristol The Lanes - 6

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday at 10am, CET.