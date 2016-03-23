Caligula’s Horse launch Turntail video

Caligula’s Horse have released a video for their track Turntail, taken from third album Bloom.

The record was released in October – and frontman Jim Grey believe the track sums up the full work perfectly.

He says: “Turntail is exactly what Caligula’s Horse is about. It’s powerful, energetic, melodic and forthright. This is a song about taking a stand, about fighting for freedom in whatever way you can.

“Considering the atrocious political climate in Australia and worldwide, I don’t think we could have released this single at a more appropriate time.”

Bloom is on sale now via InsideOut. The band tour Australia next month.

Caligula’s Horse Australian tour dates

Apr 07: Adelaide Jive

Apr 08: Melbourne Ding Dong Lounge

Apr 09: Perth Amplifier

Apr 14: Port Macquarie Pier

Apr 15: Sydney Oxford Art Factory

Apr 16: Canberra Basement

Apr 17: Newcastle Small Ballroom

Apr 23: Brisbane Zoo