Byzantine issue Justinian Code video

Byzantine have issued a video for their track Justinian Code.
The song originally featured on the US outfit’s 2015 album To Release Is To Resolve.
Since that record, the band have signed a deal with Metal Blade Records, and are currently working on what will be their sixth full-length release.
The video features the group’s new drummer Matt Bowles, who replaced Matt Wolfe in the lineup last year.
Byzantine have a handful of live dates scheduled over the coming weeks in the US.
Byzantine 2016 tour dates
Jun 24: Johnson City Capone’s, TN
Jul 08: Indianapolis 5th Quarter Lounge, IN
Jul 09: Dayton Blind Bob’s, OH
Jul 22: Pittsburgh Spirit Nightclub, PA
Jul 23: Huntington The V Club, WV