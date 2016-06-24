Wolverine release Pledge stream

Wolverine have issued a stream of their track Pledge exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Machina Viva, out on July 8 via Laser’s Edge/Sensory.

Drummer Marcus Losbjer says of the track: “It started with a guitar riff that I had and we built everything from there. The main drum groove is heavily influenced by One More Red Nightmare by King Crimson.”

Singer Stefan Zell adds: “I had a hard time getting into this song and at first we were gonna have bassist Thomas Jansson write lyrics for it. He wrote quite an impressive piece of lyric to it, but it was written in a way that didn’t really fit me as a singer.

“I decided to have a try and I am really pleased with the way the vocal melodies turned out. It went from a song I didn’t like that much to being one of my favourites.”

Wolverine previously released Our Last Goodbye and Machina from the new album.

Wolverine Machina Viva tracklist

The Bedlam Overture Machina Pile Of Ash (ES335 version) Our Last Goodbye Pledge When The Night Comes Nemesis Sheds Pile Of Ash (cello version)

