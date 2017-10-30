Butcher Babies launch video for new track Headspin

Butcher Babies have released a raunchy, virtual reality-inspired video for their new track Headspin.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s latest studio album Lilith, which launched last week via Century Media Records.

Vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, guitarist Henry Flury, bassist Jason Klein and drummer Chase Brickenden shared the single Pomona (Shit Happens) earlier this month.

Speaking about the album’s title, vocalist Harvey previously revealed: “When we were thinking of titles for our album, we wanted to find something that embodied sensuality, lust, danger and power. We kept going back to Lilith.

“We researched Lilith and her origins in different cultures and forms and knew that this figure, once feared but now a beautiful, symbolic middle finger to repression, would be a perfect representation of our album.

“The cover art we created with our graphic artist perfectly pulls together the last year we’ve spent working on Lilith. I’ve always loved water themes and there is something terrifying yet calming about the deep sea – submersing yourself in it could be the death of you, yet at the same time it’s cleansing and renewing.

“With this album we dove in fully and drowned ourselves in emotion, sexuality and even turmoil, and let the two headed beast we created has emerged even stronger.”

Butcher Babies are currently on tour across North America. Find details below.

Oct 30: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 31: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Nov 01: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Nov 03: Jerome Diamondz Events Center, ID

Nov 05: Greeley Moxi Theater, CO

Nov 07: Minot The Original, ND

Nov 08: Fargo Sanctuary Events Center, ND

Nov 10: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Nov 14: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 15: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Nov 16: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Nov 17: Rochester Anthology, NY

Nov 18: Portland Aura, ME

Nov 19: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 21: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Nov 22: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 24: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 25: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Nov 26: Baltimore Rams Heads Live!, MD

Nov 28: Knoxville The Mill And The Mine, TN

Nov 29: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Dec 01: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Dec 02: Kansas City The truman, MO

Dec 03: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Dec 05: Lubbock Lonestar Pavillion, TX

Dec 06: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Dec 07: Tucson Club X’s, AZ

Dec 09: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Dec 10: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Dec 11: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

