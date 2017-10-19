Listen to expletive-laden new Butcher Babies track Pomona

Butcher Babies have released a stream of their new single Pomona (Shit Happens).

The expletive-laden song has been taken from the Hollywood-based outfit’s third studio album Lilith, which is set to arrive on November 10 via Century Media Records.

Speaking about the album’s title, vocalist Carla Harvey tells Loudwire: “When we were thinking of titles for our album, we wanted to find something that embodied sensuality, lust, danger and power. We kept going back to Lilith.

“We researched Lilith and her origins in different cultures and forms and knew that this figure, once feared but now a beautiful, symbolic middle finger to repression, would be a perfect representation of our album.

“The cover art we created with our graphic artist perfectly pulls together the last year we’ve spent working on Lilith. I’ve always loved water themes and there is something terrifying yet calming about the deep sea – submersing yourself in it could be the death of you, yet at the same time it’s cleansing and renewing.

“With this album we dove in fully and drowned ourselves in emotion, sexuality and even turmoil, and let the two headed beast we created has emerged even stronger.”

Pre-orders for Lilith are now open – find the cover art and tracklist below.

Butcher Babies Lilith tracklist

Burn The Straw Man Lilith Headspin Korova #iwokeuplikethis The Huntsman Controller Oceana Look What We’ve Done Pomona (Shit Happens) Underground And Overrated

