Butcher Babies are back with new album Lilith

Butcher Babies have announced that they’ll release their third studio album titled Lilith later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Take It Like A Man will launch on November 10 via Century Media Records, with pre-orders for the record now being taken.

Vocalist Heidi Shepherd says: “After a year of writing and recording, we are thrilled with the growth and maturity of this album.

“Leading with our title track Lilith, the artistic development within the band shines. We worked with producer Steve Evetts to bring you the rawest form of Butcher Babies – no auto-tune, 100% real drums, real guitars, real bass, and an all out Butcher Babies assault on your senses.

“As we know in this industry, these standards are quickly replaced by machines and can eliminate what makes a band an actual band.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication that each member of our team put in to create this masterpiece.”

Find the Lilith cover art and tracklist below.

Butcher Babies Lilith tracklist

Burn The Straw Man Lilith Headspin Korova #iwokeuplikethis The Huntsman Controller Oceana Look What We’ve Done POMONA (Shit Happens) Underground And Overrated

Butcher Babies: Take It Like A Man