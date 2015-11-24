Bumblefoot releases Pray video

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal has released a video for his track Don’t Know Who To Pray To Anymore.

It’s taken from the guitarist’s latest solo album Little Brother Is Watching, launched in February via his own Bumblefoot Music LLC label.

Thal says: “This song speaks for those that feel lost, betrayed, disillusioned, when we question all we believe in. When we start to lash out, and punish ourselves.

“This is a song about being in this place, in our own personal purgatory. We know we need to heal, but we’re not ready to let go.”

The promo was directed by Vojan Koceic and was filmed at 12 locations across three countries, including the Fortress Of Klis and the Diocletian Palace in Croatia – sites used in HBO TV series Game Of Thrones.

Earlier this year it was reported that Thal was no longer a member of Guns N’ Roses, although neither the guitarist or the band have made an official announcement. Thal said in July there were “enough clues out there” to clarify his position.