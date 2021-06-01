Bullying, bombs and brutal violence: Till Lindemann has a new video out

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a video for Ich Hasse Kinder. The song ("I Hate Children" in English) was produced with Sky Van Hoff, who worked with Rammstein on their Untitled album, while the video was directed by Serghey Grey, who worked on Lindemann's recent Live In Moscow film.

The typically NSFW video appears to be a revenge fantasy of sorts, and was shot in Moscow. It features young pioneers, some bullying, an explosion or two, Till throwing up in the shadow of The Kremlin, the bleeding eyes of Russian revolutionary and political thinker Vladimir Lenin, a surprisingly tender romantic interlude, and a man's leg being chainsawed off. Shrek, it truly isn't.

A physical release for the song will arrive on July 9, ahead of Till Lindemann's debut solo performance on July 28 at Germany's Wacken Festival. Lindemann will perform on the new "Wacken Wednesday" alongside Clawfinger and Varang Nord.

The Ich Hasse Kinder single will be available as a CD digipack and on 7-inch red vinyl, backed by AlterBoyz and Ship Her Son remixes of the song. Both formats are limited editions and can be pre-ordered from the Rammstein Shop.



Last month Till Lindemann released another solo single, the Russian language Любимый город (Beloved Town), which comes from the film Devyatayev (also known as V2. Escape from Hell).

The film tells the true story of Soviet fighter pilot Lt. Mikhail Petrovich Devyatayev, who escaped a German concentration camp in 1945 by hijacking a Luftwaffe Heinkel 111 bomber, rescuing nine fellow POWs during the daring breakout.