"I will not just ask you for money but I will drop some merch with these lil' cutie pies and you will buy it. All money will go to them": Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible has adopted two bear cubs and our hearts might just explode

Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible has adopted two baby bears.

The Russian musician has taken to Instagram and TikTok to share that he is now looking after a pair of cubs, named Kodi and Harley, and is hoping to raise money for their care through merchandise.

In a series of videos, Terrible can be seen babysitting the animals, from helping one climb a tree, to giving them adorable cuddles whilst they suckle on his nose. In another video, the two cubs chase after the vocalist before falling into his chest in a giant fluffy cuddle puddle, and it is seriously cute stuff.

Explaining the story behind the adoption, Terrible says in a social media post: "Long story short. My neighbor @kirillpotapov ( literally 10 mins away from me) saved 2 babies bears Kodi and Harley.

"He helps animals for long time and I want to help him. From this moment I will visit this babies every time Im at home in Russia and help them financially."

He continues, "And I want to ask you guys for help as well. I will not just ask you for money and shit abut I will drop some merch with this lil cutie pies and you will buy it. All money will go to them. Stay brutal."

In previous years, Terrible has made headlines for riding bears, and even wrestling them. Speaking of his unusual hobby in a new Metal Hammer feature, he says: “When you look into a human’s eyes, you feel emotions, you feel maybe anger or kindness. You feel this soul, right? You look into this bear’s eyes, you don’t see anything in there.”

Last month, Slaughter To Prevail became part of Metal Hammer's New Heavy Class Of 2025, a cover series celebrating the most exciting rising bands in metal right now. You can pick up the Slaughter To Prevail cover issue alongside an exclusive t-shirt with - you guessed it - a bear on the front, via Metal Hammer's online store.

Slaughter To Prevail are expected to release a new album this year, and have confirmed it has the bear-themed title, Grizzly.

View his posts below:

