Bullet For My Valentine visit Tokyo in new Not Dead Yet video

Bullet For My Valentine have shared a video for their Gravity track Not Dead Yet.

The new promo was shot in Tokyo, Japan, and marks the first time the band have filmed in the country.

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck explains: “We shot our latest video for Not Dead Yet in Japan after our Summersonic 2018 performances.

“We've never done a video there before so thought, ‘why not?’ Visually it's stunning thanks to the amazing work by Japanese filmmakers Maxilla. We love this track and can't wait for you all to see the new video.”

Director Takahito Matsuno of Maxilla Inc. adds: “It is such an honour to shoot Bullet For My Valentine, especially in Tokyo! Thank you for everyone involved in this project and I hope the people reading this like it, arigato!”

BFMV will release a digital deluxe version of Gravity on October 26, with the launch coinciding with their Gravity UK and European tour dates.

The new version will feature all 11 of the original tracks along with Breaking Out and Crawling, plus remixes, piano-led pieces and a live cut of Don’t Need You which was recorded in London in December 2016.

Bullet For My Valentine - Gravity Deluxe Edition

1. Leap Of Faith

2. Over It

3. Letting You Go

4. Not Dead Yet

5. The Very Last Time

6. Piece of Me

7. Under Again

8. Gravity

9. Coma

10. Don’t Need You

11. Breathe Underwater

12. Breaking Out

13. Crawling

14. Radioactive (Imagine Dragons cover)

15. Letting You Go (Zardonic Remix)

16. Breathe Underwater -Piano Version

17. The Very Last Time -Piano Version

18. Under Again-Piano Version

19. Don’t Need You -Live From Brixton Academy / 10th December 2016