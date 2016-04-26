Bullet For My Valentine in Ice Cold Gig documentary

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck’s air-sea-land performance – the first of its kind in the world – is the subject of a Jagermeister documentary video that’s just been released.

Frontman Matt Tuck is featured discussing the Ice Cold Gig event, which saw him performing continuously during a skydive, a speedboat ride and a sled drive.

Tuck says in the video: “The point of the whole gig is a celebration of what I do, and an opportunity to get my friends involved in a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Bullet For My Valentine – who recently signed a new record deal – commence a North American and European tour later this month, with UK shows booked at the end of the year.

