Bullet For My Valentine in Ice Cold Gig documentary

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck’s air-sea-land performance – the first of its kind in the world – is the subject of a Jagermeister documentary video that’s just been released.
Frontman Matt Tuck is featured discussing the Ice Cold Gig event, which saw him performing continuously during a skydive, a speedboat ride and a sled drive.
Tuck says in the video: “The point of the whole gig is a celebration of what I do, and an opportunity to get my friends involved in a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
Bullet For My Valentine – who recently signed a new record deal – commence a North American and European tour later this month, with UK shows booked at the end of the year.
Bullet For My Valentine 2016 tour dates
Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL
May 03: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
May 05: Richmond The National, VA
May 06: Chattanooga Track 29, TN
May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 09: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY
May 10: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
May 11: Huntington The Paramount, NY
May 13: South Bend Club Fever, IN
May 14: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel, IA
May 15: Green Bay Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI
May 17: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY
May 18: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 21: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN
May 23: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA
May 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN
May 25: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK
May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX
Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jun 08-11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 10-11: South Park Festival, Finland
Jun 14: Moscow Stadium Live Club, Russia
Jun 15: St Petersburg A2, Russia
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jul 04: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 15-17: Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 19: Noblesville Vans Warped Tour, IN
Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Vans Warped Tour, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati Vans Warped Tour, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills Vans Warped Tour, MI
Aug 04-06: Wacken Festival, Germany
Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary
Aug 27: Wroclaw Capital Of Rock, Poland
Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK
Nov 27: O2 Academy Newcastle, UK
Nov 30: O2 Glasgow Academy, UK
Dec 03: Academy Manchester, UK
Dec 06: O2 Academy Birmingham, UK
Dec 09: O2 Academy Brixton, UK