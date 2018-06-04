Bullet For My Valentine release video for Letting You Go

Bullet For My Valentine have released the official video for new single Letting You Go, taken from the band's upcoming sixth album Gravity.

Gravity will be released on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

Speaking about the song, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck says, "Letting You Go was a very challenging song to write in so many ways. It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written musically and lyrically.

"I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what Letting You Go does.”

Gravity is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

Bullet For My Valentine are playing the main stage at Download Festival on June 8, and will be touring the UK and Europe later this year.

Jun 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 06: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 07-09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 08-10: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 14-16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 18: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 19: Hohenems Event Centre, Austria

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 28-30: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 28-30: Panensky Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Aug 18-19: Osaka Summersonic Festival, Japan

Aug 18-19: Tokyo Summersonic Festival, Japan

Oct 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 26: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 27: Cologe Palladium, Germany

Oct 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Oct 31: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Nov 03: Leipzing Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 06: Paris Casino De Paris, France

Nov 07: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK