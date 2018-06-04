Bullet For My Valentine release video for Letting You Go

Bullet For My Valentine have released the official video for new single Letting You Go, taken from the band's upcoming sixth album Gravity.
Gravity will be released on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.
Speaking about the song, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck says, "Letting You Go was a very challenging song to write in so many ways. It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written musically and lyrically.
"I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what Letting You Go does.”
Gravity is available to pre-order now from Amazon.
Bullet For My Valentine are playing the main stage at Download Festival on June 8, and will be touring the UK and Europe later this year.
Bullet For My Valentine 2018 tour dates
Jun 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 06: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland
Jun 07-09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 08-10: Donington Download, UK
Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 14-16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 18: Budapest Park, Hungary
Jun 19: Hohenems Event Centre, Austria
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 28-30: Madrid Download, Spain
Jun 28-30: Panensky Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Aug 18-19: Osaka Summersonic Festival, Japan
Aug 18-19: Tokyo Summersonic Festival, Japan
Oct 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 26: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Oct 27: Cologe Palladium, Germany
Oct 28: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Oct 31: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Nov 03: Leipzing Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 06: Paris Casino De Paris, France
Nov 07: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK