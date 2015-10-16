Bullet For My Valentine release Venom video

Bullet For My Valentine have issued a video for the title track from their latest album, Venom.

The follow-up to 2013’s Temper, Temper was released in August and the latest promo was directed by Stuart Birchall.

He says: “Working with Bullet is a real pleasure. It is important for me to connect with the artist, their music and establish trust creatively.

“It really is a great feeling when the plans come together, the crew across the board were all amazing.”

The band, who are currently on tour across the the UK, released free digital EP Live From Kingston today (October 16) via Google Play. It features the tracks Your Betrayal, Army Of Noise, The Last Fight and Tears Don’t Fall.

Frontman Matt Tuck recently said the band were ready to headline the Download festival if asked.