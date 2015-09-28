BFMV ready for Download headline slot

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck says the band are ready and willing to headline next year’s Download festival.

The band have played ahead of the main stage headliners three times and have also taken top billing on the second stage. And in the wake of the release of fifth album Venom, Tuck insists the Welsh metal heroes deserve a crack at the main event.

He tells OverDrive: “It’s about time that we get to prove ourselves as Download headliners. But who knows, it that opportunity arises, then we will grab it with both hands and it will be the best show we have ever done, no question.”

Tuck says that, with the band 10 years into their career and with five records under their belt, the time is right. But he adds that there has been no approach as yet from Download boss Andy Copping.

Tuck adds: “If that did happen, that would definitely be the highlight of our tour schedule if we got that opportunity. The big talking point would be, where would we be on the bill if we did get the offer?

“The reality of the situation is that, it’s not in our control and we will happily and patiently wait, because Andy is a really nice guy and he knows what he’s doing.”

BFMV and Asking Alexandria will tour North American together next year.