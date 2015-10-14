BFMV unveil free Live From Kingston EP

Bullet For My Valentine will release a free digital EP this week featuring four live tracks.

Live From Kingston was recorded during the band’s performance in the UK at the Kingston-Upon-Thames Hippodrome in September. It’s being made available from October 16 (Friday) via Google Play, and in the US is being bundled with a Google Play exclusive deluxe edition of latest album Venom to be issued on the same day.

The digital EP features Your Betrayal, Army Of Noise, The Last Fight and Tears Don’t Fall, while the Venom deluxe edition has those tracks as well as Waking The Demon and Worthless from the Kingston gig.

BFMV tour the US early next year with Asking Alexandria and frontman Matt Tuck said recently that the band were ready to headline the Download festival if asked.