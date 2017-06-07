Bullet For My Valentine premiere live Don’t Need You video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a live video for their track Don’t Need You.

The performance was captured during the band’s consecutive sold-out shows in London in December last year – and lifted from the Welsh outfit’s upcoming DVD/Blu-ray Live From Brixton: Chapter Two which will be released on July 28.

The two shows saw Bullet For My Valentine revisit their 2005 debut album The Poison.

The band’s most recent release was 2015’s Venom, of which frontman Matt Tuck said: “The album is hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. To have that arsenal of weapons now and to be able to play these songs feels sick.”

Bullet For My Valentine have several tour dates planned over the coming weeks and months, with shows scheduled in Canada, Germany and Russia. Find a list of dates below.

They are also reported to have started work on what will be their sixth studio album, and their first on Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

Bullet For My Valentine 2017 tour dates

Jun 22: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Jun 23: Montebello Rock Fest, QC

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Moscow Stadium, Russia

Aug 23: St Petersburg Kosmonavt Club, Russia

Aug 25: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

