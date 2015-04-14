BTBAM bring Coma Ecliptic to UK

Between The Buried And Me have confirmed a UK tour in September.

The run of dates, in support of eighth album Coma Ecliptic, will feature Haken as the opening act. It’s part of a wider European tour.

The follow-up to BTBAM’s 2012 album The Parallax II: Future Sequence will be released on July 10 via Metal Blade. It tells the story of a man in a coma who journeys through past lives.

The band recently reported: “Each songs is its own episode of The Twilight Zone – the man enters each world and he’s offered a choice: stay, or move to the next in search of something more ‘perfect.’”

Haken appear at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July. They’re currently working on their fourth album, which is expected this year.

Tour tickets go on sale on April 15 (Wednesday).

Sep 16: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 19: Glasgow Garage

Sep 20: Leeds Key Club

Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: Brighton Haunt