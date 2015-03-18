BTBAM confirm Coma Ecliptic

Between The Buried And Me have confirmed their eighth record, Coma Ecliptic, will be released on July 6 via Metal Blade.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence is described as “once again, an ambitious concept album” that follows the story of a man in a coma who journeys through his past lives.

The band say: “Each songs is its own episode of The Twilight Zone – the man enters each world and he’s offered a choice: stay, or move to the next in search of something more ‘perfect.’”

In January frontman Tommy Rogers said the band’s material “pushed and challenged” their own boundaries more than ever before, adding: “It’s a perfect representation of where we stand as musicians , and as people. This is our voice in the current age of music. Evolution is a must.”

More details will be revealed in due course, with the lead single set for launch on April 3, along with album pre-orders. BTBAM will tour the US with Animals As Leaders and The Contortionist in support of the release. The journey starts on July 7 in Georgia and ends on October 15 in Tennessee.