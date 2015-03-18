Trending

BTBAM confirm Coma Ecliptic

US prog metallers’ 8th album to be launched in July

Between The Buried And Me have confirmed their eighth record, Coma Ecliptic, will be released on July 6 via Metal Blade.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence is described as “once again, an ambitious concept album” that follows the story of a man in a coma who journeys through his past lives.

The band say: “Each songs is its own episode of The Twilight Zone – the man enters each world and he’s offered a choice: stay, or move to the next in search of something more ‘perfect.’”

In January frontman Tommy Rogers said the band’s material “pushed and challenged” their own boundaries more than ever before, adding: “It’s a perfect representation of where we stand as musicians , and as people. This is our voice in the current age of music. Evolution is a must.”

More details will be revealed in due course, with the lead single set for launch on April 3, along with album pre-orders. BTBAM will tour the US with Animals As Leaders and The Contortionist in support of the release. The journey starts on July 7 in Georgia and ends on October 15 in Tennessee.