Bryan Ferry's first six solo albums to be reissued on vinyl

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry will have his first six solo albums reissued on vinyl through UME on July 30.

His first six solo albums, These Foolish Things (1973), Another Time, Another Place (1974), Let’s Stick Together (1976), In Your Mind (1977), The Bride Stripped Bare (1978) and Boys And Girls (1985) have been remastered from original tapes at Abbey Road Studios and cut by Frank Arkwright. All six releases will feature enhanced versions of the original artwork overseen by Bryan Ferry.

Away from Roxy Music, Ferry's solo output traversed a range of musical styles from filmic electronic soundscapes to recreations of New Orleans and Weimar jazz bands to love songs. With the rare distinction of being regarded as both classic and contemporary, he is acknowledged as the writer and singer of some of the most loved modern pop songs, and a driving force in the avant-garde.

Aside from his own compositions, an equally important aspect of Ferry’s work has been his re-styling of numerous songs from different genres. The first of these was the ground-breaking debut album These Foolish Things, featuring his taken on Bob Dylan’s A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall.

