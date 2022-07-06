Bring Me The Horizon release video for anthemic new single, Strangers

Bring Me The Horizon have released their new single Strangers in tandem with a video.

The band have worked with Ed Sheeran, Tom Morello, Machine Gun Kelly, Masked Wolf, Sigrid and IC3PEAK in recent months, but Strangers – previewed by Oli Sykes' DJ set at the Yorkshire band's recent festival weekender event in Malta – is their first standalone single since 2021's DiE4u.

"The song came out of a long writing trip in L.A., and as soon as the lyric, 'we're just a room full of strangers' came, it took on such a deeper double meaning," explains Oli. "How it would feel to be performing it live as that's what it is — all strangers connecting on this mad level, and that it was like rehab.

"Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I'm so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they're not in this alone… and we're a community here to help each other."

The song is expected to appear on the next part of their Post Human EP series.

Check out the trippy, often unsettling video below: