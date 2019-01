Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed a new release date for their delayed Live At Wembley DVD.

It was originally to be launched in March, then pushed back to May. Now they report it’ll be posted to customers on June 22.

A pre-order offer remains active – those who book before June 7 will have their name printed in the packaging.

BMTH have also released the cover artwork for the DVD/2CD set, which was recorded in December. The band appear at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.