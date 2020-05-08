Brian May taken to hospital after ripping buttock muscles in gardening mishap

Queen legend Brian May has taken to Instagram to reveal that he was taken to hospital this week after injuring the muscles in his buttocks.

The guitarist posted a picture of himself wearing a surgical mask, and said, "No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands, I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.

"So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while, or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri."

May followed his message with another post that read, "I’m tired and in pain - but an attempt to say - before it’s too late - "Wake up Britain” - and “Rise to the occasion, Boris”. The world we had before this CoronaVirus was not good enough. We need a radical rethink. If you agree... do something about it! Make your voice heard! Time to #RethinkBritain."

Brian May has been busier than most during lockdown, joining comedian Matt Lucas to perform the charity single Thank You Baked Potato, and hooked up with pop-rocker Kings Daughters on Instagram to officially launch their recent Get Up single.

He also joined his Queen bandmate Roger Taylor for a lockdown rendition of We Are The Champions with Adam Lambert. The track was later polished up to be released asa an official single.