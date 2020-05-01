Queen + Adam Lambert release charity single You Are The Champions

Queen + Adam Lambert have released a new version of Queen's iconic We Are The Champions, retitling the song You Are The Champions in tribute to healthcare workers.

The recording was originally made and released under lockdown conditions last month, but has now been augmented with bass guitar from Queen + Adam Lambert touring bassist Neil Fairclough, mixed and mastered, and retitled.

The song also has a video featuring footage donated by videographers from Shutterstock, and an appearance from Dr. Rory Taylor, daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who is an an NHS doctor in the U.K.

Money raised by streams of the song will be donated to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, training and more.

"It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus," says Brian May. "Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions.

"That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. Champions all!”

Taylor adds, "As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

"It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance," confirms Adam Lambert. "Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

Last month Brian May also joined comedian Matt Lucas to perform the charity single Thank You Baked Potato, and hooked up with pop-rocker Kings Daughters on Instagram to officially launch their recent Get Up single.