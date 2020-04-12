Watch Brian May and comedian Matt Lucas perform Thank You Baked Potato

Queen guitarist Brian May has hooked up with comedian Matt Lucas to perform an acoustic version of Thank You Baked Potato. The song was written to raise awareness for FeedNHS, a charity which aims to to deliver meals to 6000 health workers in London every day.

The charity was set up by Lucas with actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory, and John Vincent from food chain LEON. It aims to deliver restaurant meals to NHS teams on critical care units.

"We’ve raised 1 million pounds to get hot meals to NHS staff most affected by coronavirus, but we must keep going," say the charity. "Please keep donating."

They add, "Some of our heroes are already working 20 hour shifts and these hours will only get longer as the crisis worsens. With cafes and eateries all shut there is a real need to get healthy hot food to the hospitals.

"This is a not for profit movement to deliver food to our heroic workers and already Wasabi, Tortilla, Peach Pubs, Rosa’s Thai, Hop, Pizza Pilgrims, Franco Manca, Farmer J, Tossed, Haché, Abokado, Dishoom and Nusa Kitchen have joined.

"No one’s making any money out of this and any profits will go back into the NHS, so please give generously to help #FeedNHS."

Donate to FeedNHS.

Life. Made.I love you @DrBrianMay#ThankYouBakedPotato #FeedNHS https://t.co/yZo3HScHQU pic.twitter.com/1RKEDPIPV9April 12, 2020

Last week, May announced he was joining up with pop group Kings Daughters to release Get Up, a song designed as a tonic to people in isolation.

"We’re launching this to the world not only as a kind of dance craze," said May, "but also a powerful tonic for people who really are paralysed with fear, depression or anxiety right now. Being a depressive myself, I definitely relate!

“I think kids and adults of all ages will feel the force of optimism and gratitude in this record when they sing and dance along to Get Up from isolation where ever they may be. The song will unite the world in hope for a better future.”

Get Up is released on May 15.