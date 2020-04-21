Watch Queen and Adam Lambert perform lockdown version of We Are The Champions

Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor perform We Are The Champions

Over recent weeks, Queen’s Brian May has been using his time in lockdown to perform a series of micro concerts.

The videos have seen the guitarist playing a number of Queen classic and he recently joined a drive to raise money to feed NHS workers by performing Thank You Baked Potato with comedian Matt Lucas.

But last night, May decided to do something a little different, and hooked up with Queen drummer Roger Taylor and vocalist Adam Lambert for a remote version of We Are The Champions.

Introducing the song, May said on his website: “I guess I kinda burned myself out on the micro concerts and tracks I’ve been doing for other worthy causes, and I feel like I’ve been fighting a wave of dismay this last couple of days, so I’ve been a little quiet.

“Hopefully I’ll be on it again soon. Right now I need to get my mojo back. But meanwhile, I do have something distinctly eyebrow-raising to share. #youarethechampions.”

Watch the video below.

Last week, May and musical trio Kings Daughters shared a video for their uplifting single Get Up.

The guitarist co-wrote the song with lead singer Talia Dean, guitarist Isabel Lysell and drummer Vicky O'Neon, with 10% of the proceeds from sales going to mental health charity, MIND.

May said: “We’re launching this to the world not only as a kind of dance craze, but also a powerful tonic for people who really are paralysed with fear, depression or anxiety right now. Being a depressive myself, I definitely relate!

“I think kids and adults of all ages will feel the force of optimism and gratitude in this record when they sing and dance along to Get Up from isolation where ever they may be. The song will unite the world in hope for a better future.”

The single is available to purchase digitally, while Kings Daughters are also selling a limited edition t-shirt on their website.