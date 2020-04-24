Brian May to host "world's first" Instagram lockdown launch party

Queen legend Brian May will be taking to Instagram live on Sunday evening (April 26) for the "world's first" Instagram lockdown launch party.

The event, which will take place on May's Instrgram page at 8pm UK time, is to celebrate the success of the recent Get Up single, which saw the guitarist hook up with pop rockers Kings Daughters. 10% of the proceeds from sales of Get Up are going to mental health charity, MIND.

The launch will feature a Q&A with Brian alongside Talia, Vicky and Izzy from Kings Daughters (presumably, social distancing guidelines will be followed), while we're also promised "music, one epic video, and stories shared on the creation of the masterpiece that is spreading dance and joy across nations."

May says: “We’re launching this to the world not only as a kind of dance craze, but also a powerful tonic for people who really are paralysed with fear, depression or anxiety right now. Being a depressive myself, I definitely relate!"

Brian May has been busier than most during lockdown, joining comedian Matt Lucas to perform the charity single Thank You Baked Potato, and his Queen bandmate Roger Taylor for a lockdown rendition of We Are The Champions with Adam Lambert.

Last night he joined the rest of the nation in standing outside his house at 8pm to applaud care workers.

(Image credit: Brian May)