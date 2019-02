Brian Fallon has issued a video for the title track from his debut solo album Painkillers.

It was released earlier this month and comes after his band The Gaslight Anthem revealed they were going on hiatus last year.

Fallon said of the album: “This is renewing my faith in the whole music thing, reminding me it’s still important and still does what it’s supposed to do.”

Fallon will tour the UK and Europe in April where he’ll play a selection of tracks from his new album plus material from his Horrible Crowes’ debut album Elsie.

Apr 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Apr 06: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 07: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Apr 08: London Koko, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Apr 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 15: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Apr 17: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 19: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

