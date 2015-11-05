Brian Fallon announces Euro tour

Gaslight Anthem mainman Brian Fallon has announced a European tour for April next year.
Fallon will release his solo album entitled Painkillers early next year and has already confirmed a run of dates across North America in January.
His live band will feature The Gaslight Anthem guitarist Alex Rosamilia, The Horrible Crowes’ Ian Perkins, and Molly & The Zombies bassist Catherine Popper.
The Gaslight Anthem are on indefinite hiatus after a run of nine years that’s seen them release five albums.
Brian Fallon European tour dates
Apr 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK
Apr 06: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 07: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Apr 08: London Koko, UK
Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Apr 12: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium
Apr 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Apr 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany
Apr 15: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Apr 17: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 19: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Apr 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany