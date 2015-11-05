Brian Fallon announces Euro tour

Gaslight Anthem mainman Brian Fallon has announced a European tour for April next year.

Fallon will release his solo album entitled Painkillers early next year and has already confirmed a run of dates across North America in January.

His live band will feature The Gaslight Anthem guitarist Alex Rosamilia, The Horrible Crowes’ Ian Perkins, and Molly & The Zombies bassist Catherine Popper.

The Gaslight Anthem are on indefinite hiatus after a run of nine years that’s seen them release five albums.

Apr 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Apr 06: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 07: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Apr 08: London Koko, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Apr 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 15: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Apr 17: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 19: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany