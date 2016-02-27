Brian Fallon issues Nobody Wins video

Brian Fallon has premiered his latest music video for the track Nobody Wins.

The song will be featured on the singer’s debut solo record, Painkillers, which is due out on March 11.

Fallon tells Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t think I could have written this song in my twenties or teens. When I finished the words to this song I felt a great sense of relief and peace about how the lyrics communicated the subject in a direct way.

“It’s not complex, but it’s a hard thing, acceptance is. This song is for the joyous failures of life that shape who we become.”

Fallon recorded Painkillers after the Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus at the end of their 2015 European summer tour.

Nobody Wins follows preview clips of the lead single A Wonderful Life and follow-up track Steve McQueen.

The singer is currently playing shows across North America as part of the project’s launch, which will see him tour the UK and Europe in April.

Brian Fallon Painkillers tracklist

A Wonderful Life Painkillers Among Other Foolish Things Smoke Steve McQueen Nobody Wins Rosemary Red Lights Long Drives Honey Magnolia Mojo Hand Open All Night

Apr 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Apr 06: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 07: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Apr 08: London Koko, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Apr 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 15: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Apr 17: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 19: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany