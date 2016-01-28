Brian Fallon issues A Wonderful Life video

Brian Fallon has premiered his latest music video for track A Wonderful Life.

The Gaslight Anthem mainman also made Nobody Wins available to stream earlier this week in the run-up to the release of his debut solo album Painkillers on March 11.

Fallon is also set to tour the UK and Europe in April in support of the release – with The Gaslight Anthem guitarist Alex Rosamilia, The Horrible Crowes’ Ian Perkins, and Molly & The Zombies bassist Catherine Popper as his back-up band.

The Gaslight Anthem announced that they were on an indefinite hiatus after nine years together in July 2015.