Gaslight Anthem Fallon names solo album

Gaslight Anthem mainman Brian Fallon has revealed his debut solo album will be called Painkillers and will be released early next year.

The record will be recorded with producer Butch Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, and issued on Island Records in the United States and Virgin/EMI in the United Kingdom.

A North American tour will kick off in January, with further dates to follow. Fallon reveals that his live show will include tracks from his side project The Horrible Crowes’ debut album Elsie.

Fallon says: “I’m overjoyed to be making this solo record. And I can’t wait to go out on the road with the new songs I have as well as to get to play the Elsie album live again.”

Fallon’s live band will feature The Gaslight Anthem guitarist Alex Rosamilia, The Horrible Crowes’ Ian Perkins and Molly & The Zombies bassist Catherine Popper.

The Gaslight Anthem are on an indefinite hiatus.

Jan 07: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

Jan 08: Woodstock Bearsville Theater, NY

Jan 09: Mashantucket Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jan 10: Wilmington World Cafe Live, DE

Jan 12: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jan 13: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH

Jan 15: Charlottesville The Southern, VA

Jan 16: Saxapahaw Haw River Ballroom, NC

Jan 17: Nashville City Winery, TN

