Brian Eno releases video for Decline And Fall

Brian Eno has released a brand new video for Decline And Fall. The track is taken from Eno's upcoming Film Music 1976-2020 collection which is released through UMC on November 13.

Decline And Fall originally featured in Eno’s original score for the movie O Nome da Morte. The film was directed by Henrique Goldman who was therefore a natural choice to direct this new video.

“Our video juxtaposes two cinematic narratives set in Brazil, one of the main frontiers in the final battle between Man and Nature," explains Goldman. "The first comprises fragments of a drama about the tortured soul of the assassin portrayed in O Nome da Morte, and the second depicts a magical natural phenomena – the Invisible River of the Amazon – a meteorologic process on a colossal scale, whereby rainforest trees continually spray billions of gallons of water into the atmosphere.

"The video is foreboding and suspenseful. Somewhere in the vast Brazilian landscape, something momentous lurks in the background. An unforeseen, greedy and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money. As rain and fire, fiction and science, birth and death, nature and civilisation, art, love and greed continually juxtapose each other, we become aware of the delicate natural balance that is being severely disrupted by our civilisation.”

Eno has had hundreds of pieces of his music used in films, documentaries and television programmes, including more than 20 complete scores for some of the best known directors in the world. Film Music 1976 ~ 2020 finally brings together seventeen of his most recognisable film and television compositions; a perfect introduction to this enormous body of work.

(Image credit: UMC)

Brian Eno: Film Music 1976 – 2020

1. Top Boy (Theme) from Top Boy - Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

2. Ship In A Bottle from The Lovely Bones, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

3. Blood Red from BBC Arena – Francis Bacon, directed by Adam Low, 2005

4. Under from Cool World, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

5. Decline And Fall from O Nome de Morte, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

6. Prophecy Theme from Dune, directed by David Lynch, 1984

7. Reasonable Question from We Are As Gods, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

8. Late Evening In Jersey from Heat, directed by Michael Mann, 1995

9. Beach Sequence from Beyond The Clouds, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. You Don’t Miss Your Water from Married to The Mob, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. Deep Blue Day from Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

12. The Sombre from Top Boy - Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. Dover Beach from Jubilee, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. Design as Reduction from Rams, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. Undersea Steps from Hammerhead, directed by George Chan, 2004

16. Final Sunset from Sebastiane, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. An Ending (Ascent), from For All Mankind, directed by Al Reinert, 1989