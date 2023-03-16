Brian Auger and Julie Tippetts' Encore to be reissued

Brian Auger and Julie Tippetts' 1978 reunion album Encore has been re-mastered and will be reissued on CD through Cherry Red Records on May 26.

The pair became famous as Brian Auger And The Trinity in 1968 with their classic cover of Bob Dylan and The Band's This Wheel's On Fire, which reached No. 5 on the UK singles chart, and later Donovan's Season of The Witch. The band had released their debut album, Open, in 1967 and even opened for Led Zeppelin in California in 1969.

Tippetts was then known as Julie Driscoll (she would later marry jazz musician and King Crimson collaborator Keith Tippett) released her debut solo album 1969 in 1971 and followed it with Septober Energy, recorded with jazz prog outfit Centipede in 1972. Both albums have also been reissued through Cherry Red.

Tippetts reunited with Auger in 1977 for Encore. The album was recorded in the USA and saw the duo create their own unique and striking interpretations of classic compositions by writers such as Jack Bruce, Steve Winwood and Al Jarreau, alongside Brian Auger originals.

The album has been unavailable for many years and the new release also features a booklet with new essay by Prog writer Sid Smith.

Pre-order Encore.

1. Spirit

2. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

3. Git Up

4. Freedom Highway

5. Future Pilot

6. Rope Ladder to the Moon

7. No Time to Live

8. Nothing Will Be As It Was

9. Lock All the Gates