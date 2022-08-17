Julie Driscoll's 1969 to get remastered reissue

Julie Driscoll's solo album 1969 is to be remastered and reissued by Esoteric Recordings on October 28.

The album was recorded following Driscoll's success with Brian Auger And The Trinity with whom she'd had a No. 5 hit in 1968 with a cover of The Band's This Wheel's On Fire. Looking to establish herself away from the expectation of the public spotlight Driscoll wrote a series of fine compositions and collaborated with her soon-to-be husband, the late Keith Tippett.

The album sessions were produced by Giorgio Gomelsky and featured contributions from some of the finest musicians on the British Jazz and Rock scene, including guitarist Chris Spedding, Elton Dean, Nick Evans and Mark Charig (Soft Machine), Karl Jenkins and Jeff Clyne (Nucleus) and the members of Blossom Toes.

Although recorded in 1969, the album was not originally released until 1971 on Polydor Records, following the collapse of producer Gomelsky's Marmalade record label.

Driscoll would later take the original surname of her husband, Tippetts, with whom she would work throughout the years, as well as hooking back up with Augur for 1978's Encore album and also working with 80s pop group Working Week.

More recently Tippetts has worked with musician Martin Archer since 2009. The duo have released six albums.

Pre-order 1969.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Julie Driscoll: 1969

1 A New Awakening

2 Those That We Love

3 Leaving It All Behind

4 Break Out

5 The Choice

6 Lullaby

7 Walk Down

8 I Nearly Forgot - But I Went Back