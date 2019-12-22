Brand X announce UK tour dates for April and May

UK jazz proogers Brand X have announced they will tour the UK in April and May.

The band reunited for a US tour for the first time in 17 years in 2016 and who released the live album But Wait... There's More in 2017, but these will be their first UK dates since the reformation.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page they state: "Here's the U.K. dates for April-May. Tickets & Venues should all be up and on sale on Monday, January 6th." Prog has added venues where we can find them listed and will update this story when the venues and ticket details have been fully updated.

Brand X will play:

Kinross, Backstage At The Green - April 23

Liverpool - 25

Manchester - 26

Leicester - 28

Milton Keynes - 29

London - 30/May 1

Uckfield, Trading Boundaries - 2

Southampton - 3

Bilston, Robin 2 - 4

Glastonbury (tentative) - 6

Worcester - 7

NED - Zoertemeer, De Boerderij - 9