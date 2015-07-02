Bostaph craved Slayer return

Slayer sticksman Paul Bostaph says he rejoined the band for the third time as he missed the experience of playing with Kerry King and co.

He replaced original drummer Dave Lombardo again in 2013 and appears on Slayer’s 11th album Repentless, which is due out in September.

And asked why he decided to get back behind the kit with the band, Bostaph reports that Slayer is the only group that gives him the drive he needs to play at his best.

He tells Alibi.com: “Slayer appeals to me on a physical level, on a musical level. I crave the sweat. I wanna feel that when it’s all done, there’s nothing left in the tank. That’s what Slayer is all about.

“I missed it. I love this style of music. I played with some other great bands but this particular band and the way we perform together is relentless.”

He says the energy the band creates with their audience is like a “jolt of power” adding: “It elevates me; it elevates our playing and the audience’s response. It’s a lot like surfing, waiting for the perfect wave. It’s a blast.”

Last month the band issued a stream of the album’s title track and are currently on tour across North America. They return to Europe in October and play seven dates in the UK in November.

Repentless tracklist

Delusions Of Saviour 2. Repentless 3. Take Control 4. Vices 5. Cast The First Stone 6. When The Stillness Comes 7. Chasing Death 8. Implode 9. Piano Wire 10. Atrocity Vendor 11. You Against You 12. Pride In Prejudice

