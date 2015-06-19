Slayer stream Repentless title track

Slayer have revealed the tracklist for upcoming 11th album Repentless and made the title track available to download.

The band’s first album in six years is issued on September 11 via Nuclear Blast and is their first since the death of guitarist Jeff Hanneman. They recently unveiled the album artwork and the contents of the limited edition Metal Eagle boxset version.

A stream of title track – described by Kerry King as his “Hannemanthem” in tribute to the late guitarist – can be heard below and the track purchased at most digital retailers.

King says: “I wrote that for Jeff. It’s fast as fuck – you don’t know what the fuck’s coming.”

The band have a number of worldwide tour dates lined up this year.

REPENTLESS TRACKLIST

Delusions Of Saviour 2. Repentless 3. Take Control 4. Vices 5. Cast The First Stone 6. When The Stillness Comes 7. Chasing Death 8. Implode 9. Piano Wire 10. Atrocity Vendor 11. You Against You 12. Pride In Prejudice

Jun 16: Huntington Paramount, NY

Jun 17: Huntington Paramount, NY

Jun 18: Portland State Theatre, ME

Jun 20: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jun 26: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 30: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 01: Boise Ford Idaho Center, ID

Jul 03: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 04: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 05: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 07: Council Bluffs Harrah’s, IA

Jul 08: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Jul 10: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, IN

Jul 12: Chicago First Midwest Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 15: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 17: Pennsauken Susquehanna Bank Arts, NJ

Jul 18: Pittsburgh First Niagara, PA

Jul 19: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 25: Winthrop Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 26: Wantagh Nikon Theatre At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Jul 31: San Antonio White Water Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 01: Houston Cynthia Woods Pavilion, TX

Aug 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Oct 25: Tilburg, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 13: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK