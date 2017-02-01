Bossk, Kurokuma added to Ritual Festival 2017

The final wave of bands for this year’s Ritual Festival have been announced.

Bossk, Kurokuma, Anaal Nathrakh and Unfathomable Ruination complete the bill for the UK festival, which will take place across two stages at Canal Mills, Leeds, on April 8.

Other artists previously confirmed for the one-day event include Ihsahn, All Pigs Must Die, Misery Index and Canvas.

Bossk bassist Tom Belgey says: “Leeds has always been a historic city for our band – lots of our first really good shows were there. We were really impressed with its local scene even back in 2005, and played many shows with Humanfly.

“To see Canvas playing a show together again will be great, and will bring out lots of old faces from way back when we first played in Leeds.

“To be part of such a diverse bill is also fantastic, and is a testament to how good the Northern music scene is.”

He adds: “Ihshan released one of the best records of 2016, so really looking forward to seeing some of those tracks live. Also All Pigs Must Die have just finished a record, so hopefully they will be playing new tracks too.

“Support underground UK festivals like Ritual, they are a great chance to see a varied lineup like this, and only exist with fans support.”

The Ritual Festival will be preceded by an official pre-show on April 7 at the city’s Belgrave Music Hall featuring Akercocke, Fen, The Infernal Sea and Sathamel.

Tickets are now available.