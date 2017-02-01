Anthrax’s Scott Ian: Political unrest is great for art

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian says the current rock and metal scene is thriving – and it’ll get better over the next few years.

They are currently gearing up for a long run of tour dates to celebrate 30 years since the release of their classic Among The Living album.

And while some have been quick to criticise the current state of the music industry, Ian believes the scene is “strong and healthy” and will only improve due to the political unrest across the world.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Ian says: “I think there’s gonna be a lot of great heavy music being made in the next four years.

“Political unrest is great for art. The Big Four came out of the Reagan era in the States. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal came out of the Thatcher era, if I’m not mistaken. So with Trump and the political climate in the world right now, it should definitely be great for heavy music.

He adds: “There are tons of creative bands and the scene is strong and healthy. Will there ever be another Iron Maiden or Metallica? Maybe not in our lifetimes – but I remember people having the same conversation 10 years ago, and then over those 10 years a bunch of cool new bands have come out. I think we’ll all be fine.”

The band will head out on the road next week across the UK, before returning to North America in April for a run of shows with Killswitch Engage and The Devil Wears Prada.

Anthrax are one of four cover stars of issue 292 of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. There are three other covers celebrating the Heroes Of 2017 featuring Sabaton, Halestorm and Asking Alexandria.

Among The Living: Anthrax look back at their classic album 30 years on