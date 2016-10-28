Boss Keloid release Axis Of Green video

Boss Keloid have released a video for their track Axis Of Green with Metal Hammer.
It features on the band’s second album Herb Your Enthusiasm, which is out now and available via the group’s Bandcamp page.
Guitarist Paul Swarbrick says: “Axis Of Green is about having the conviction, drive and passion to fulfil personal aspirations in life. Living life, being proud and building on your achievements with the support of those close to you.
“The footage was filmed at this year’s Riff Fest at The Alma in Bolton by Ash Gollings. Our very own drumming nugget Stephen Arands produced and edited the video.”
Boss Keloid have written their next album, and will enter the studio in June 2017 to begin the recording process at Skyhammer Studios in theUK.
It’ll be produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin.
Herb Your Enthusiasm tracklist
- Lung Mountain
- Haarlem Stuggle
- Escapegoat
- Cone
- Axis Of Green
- Highatus
- Lung Valley
- Elegant Odyssey
- Chabal
- Hot Priest
