Bon Jovi release video for new track Unbroken

Bon Jovi have released a video for the new track Unbroken.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi reports that the single will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album Bon Jovi 2020, which he says will be released in the spring.

He says: “This song Unbroken I wrote for a film called To Be Of Service. It’s about soldiers returning from war and dealing with PTSD. It’ll also be featured on our forthcoming record, Bon Jovi 2020, which is coming in the spring. Hope you like it.”

All proceeds from downloads of Unbroken will be donated to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Bon Jovi revealed the title of the follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale while on the Runaway To Paradise cruise which sailed across the Mediterranean back in August.

He told fans: “It’s an election year, so why not? I couldn’t do any worse. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us. Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

He also added that the record would have more “socially conscious” themes, and include lyrics focusing on events such as the spate of mass shootings in the US.