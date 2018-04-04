Bon Jovi launch video for Walls

Bon Jovi have released a video for their track Walls.

The song features on the expanded edition of the band’s latest album This House Is Not For Sale which was launched last month. The reissue also includes When We Were Us.

The promo has been launched ahead of their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame which will take place on Saturday, April 14, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The ceremony will see the band’s classic lineup of vocalist Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan, bassist Alec John Such and drummer Tico Torres take to the stage together to perform a couple of songs.

Speaking about the track, Bryan told Billboard that it’s “about unification, not separation.

He added: “It's what happens in the world. It's putting up walls within yourself. There's a lot of metaphors that go with that.

“It's like Keep The Faith was a sign of the times. We still have signs of the times in the writing.”

Bon Jovi are currently on tour across North America. Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below.

Bon Jovi 2018 tour dates

Apr 04: Montreal Centre Bell Centre, QC

Apr 05: Montreal Centre Bell Centre, QC

Apr 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 08: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 18: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Apr 20: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 21: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Apr 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 26: Chicago United Centre, IL

Apr 28: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Apr 29: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

May 02: Allentown, PPL Centre, PA

May 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

May 05: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 07: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 12: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

May 14: Washington Capital One Arena, DC