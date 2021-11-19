Bob Vylan announce new album Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life and drop huge new single

Bob Vylan have announced that they will be releasing the new album Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life via their own Ghost Theatre label on April 22, 2022.

To mark the news, the group have shared the powerful new single GDP, which follows the previously-released tune Pretty Songs. Speaking of the new track, vocalist Bobby Vylan explains, "This single explores a lot of the topics we’re known for, racism, class, social struggles in a way that may not be so obvious on first listen, but when you hear lines about friends being stabbed because they come from a place and live a lifestyle that encourages violence to get what you want, you can’t help but ask yourself 'well how did that environment begin?'.

"The chorus tells you outright, 'what good is talking about the GDP if I’m struggling to get by?'"

In a statement referencing the forthcoming new album, Vylan adds, "This project is allowing us the space to showcase different sides of our personalities. We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time.

"It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project. It explores the idea of paying your way through life and the expense of living in a society that places money above all else.

"It explores the places we’ve come from and the extremes we’ve seen people go to in order to survive. It also looks at the nuances around money in our society, the less obvious connections, like the world of advertising and art having to align with advertisers values in order to be given a platform, as well as the price of healthy eating, the cost of technology not necessarily on our pockets but on our lives."

Off the back of performing as special guests for Biffy Clyro on their most recent UK tour, Bob Vylan are scheduled to support The Offspring in arenas across the UK from November 19.

Listen to GDP below and pre-order Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life now.

(Image credit: Bob Vylan)

Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life tracklist:

1. Walter Speaks

2. Wicked & Bad

3. Big Man

4. Take That

5. Health is Wealth

6. He Sold Guns

7. Must Be More

8. Pretty Songs

9. Turn Off the Radio (Radio Single)

10. GDP

11. Bait The Bear

12. Phone Tap (Alexa)

13. Drug War

14. Whatugonnado?