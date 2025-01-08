"I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity." Bob Mould announces new album Here We Go Crazy, shares video for its title track, reveals US tour itinerary

Bob Mould has announced details of his new album Here We Go Crazy, and shared the video for its infectious title track.



The 11-track album, the legendary singer/songwriter's follow-up to 2020's acclaimed Blue Hearts, will be released on March 7 on BMG/Granary Music. The album can be pre-ordered here, and as a preview of what to expect, you can watch the video for its title track right now.



“On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs,” says Mould. “I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity," Mould says. “Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”

The album tracklist is:



1. Here We Go Crazy

2. Neanderthal

3. Breathing Room

4. Hard To Get

5. When Your Heart Is Broken

6. Fur Mink Augurs

7. Lost Or Stolen

8. Sharp Little Pieces

9. You Need To Shine

10. Thread So Thin

11. Your Side

In reference to the title of the album/single, Mould says, “'Going crazy’' can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world's future, the silence of solitude.”

The video for the single was shot in California, with Mould explaining, “I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines.”

Watch the video below:

Here We Go Crazy - YouTube Watch On

In addition, Mould has announced an extensive US tour, kicking off in San Diego on April 1.



He and his band - bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster - will play:

Apr 01: San Diego Music Box, CA

Apr 02: Pioneertown Pappy & Harriet’s, CA

Apr 04: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Apr 05: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 07: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Apr 08: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Apr 09: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 11: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 12: Fort Collins Washington’s, CO

Apr 14: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 15: Maquoketa Codfish Hollow Barn, IA

Apr 16: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Apr 18: Milwaukee Turner Hall, WI

Apr 19: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Apr 25: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 26: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 27: Detroit El Club, MI

Apr 29: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Apr 30: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theatre, PA



May 02: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

May 03: New York Le Poisson Rouge, NY

May 04: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 07: Washington DC Black Cat

May 09: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

May 10: Indianapolis HI–FI Indy, IN

May 11: Kalamazoo Bell’s Beer Garden, MI